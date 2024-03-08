Microsoft is said to be doubling down on its commitment to infuse artificial intelligence (AI) into its products, with reports indicating a robust 'AI Explorer' feature in the pipeline for Windows 11.

According to insights from Windows Central, the forthcoming Windows 11 update is likely to feature AI Explorer, marking a significant leap in user experience. This new AI assistance feature, dubbed an 'advanced Copilot,' is poised to revolutionize how users interact with their PCs, offering an integrated history and timeline functionality.

The essence of AI Explorer lies in its ability to transform user activities into searchable moments, enabling retrieval of information across various applications. Users can employ natural language queries to sift through conversations, documents, web pages, and images stored on their devices, reported TechRadar.

Reportedly, the anticipated capabilities of AI Explorer are ambitious, allowing users to issue commands such as "Find me that list of restaurants Jenna said she liked" or "Find me that thing about dinosaurs." In response, the advanced Copilot will present comprehensive results, encompassing relevant words, phrases, images, and topics.

However, the extent to which AI Explorer retrieves data remains uncertain. It remains unclear whether the feature will solely rely on locally stored information or include internet results, echoing the privacy concerns of users. Many users advocate for a preference to limit searches to local files or, at the very least, offer the option to exclude internet-based results.

Furthermore, rumors abound regarding Microsoft's upcoming hardware releases. Speculations suggest that on March 21, Microsoft will unveil the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10, heralded as the tech giant's inaugural "AI PCs." These devices are anticipated to showcase a slew of enhancements powered by Microsoft's next-generation AI tools, positioning them as formidable competitors against the likes of the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro in terms of efficiency and performance.

