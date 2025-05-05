Flash Offer

Milken Conference: Elon Musk asks US govt to use AI to replace functions of some workers

Musk’s comments come as he prepares to wind down his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency 

Published5 May 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(REUTERS)

Elon Musk called the US government inefficient and said artificial intelligence should be used to replace the functions currently done by some public workers, according to a person who attended the closed-door session at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

In a wide-ranging conversation on Sunday with financier Michael Milken, Musk also spoke about his brain-implant company, Neuralink, and ongoing developments at SpaceX, according to the person.

Musk’s comments come as he prepares to wind down his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE — the flagship Trump administration project aimed at shrinking the federal workforce, cutting costs, and dismantling agencies including the US Agency for International Development. Musk, the world’s richest man, has said in recent weeks that his work with DOGE is nearly complete.

The Tesla CEO is facing increasing pressure to refocus on the electric carmaker as sales decline and investor concerns mount over his divided attention. On a recent earnings call, Musk said he will devote far more of his time to Tesla beginning in May.

Now in its 28th year, the Milken conference brings together top financial leaders, policymakers and celebrities in Beverly Hills to explore the intersection of business and global challenges. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to kick off the sessions on Monday with a talk on global capital markets.

 
First Published:5 May 2025, 04:10 PM IST
