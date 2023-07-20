Mining Deploys Innovative Tech to Find Copper, Other EV Metals

Locus says its bio-surfactants are much better than existing chemicals at breaking the surface tension of rocks and binding to the copper. By adding bio-surfactants along with the other chemicals during the soaking process, more copper floats to the surface and less is wasted. Likewise, adding bio-surfactants to the leaching process helps to break the surface of the dissolved rock, allowing more acid to penetrate it and thereby lifting more copper. Locus says its bio-surfactants increase copper yields by 7%, and save energy because less rock needs to be crushed. It is also testing its process on iron ore and tailings waste.