Artificial intelligence (AI) became a household topic of discussion after the launch of ChatGPT, the GenAI tool that could make content by adding a prompt, in November 2022. The Mint AI Summit 2025 held in Bengaluru had experts across sectors including banking, manufacturing, and even gaming, give their insights into AI adoption.

The ball started rolling with the real-estate sector, where an expert representing the sector spoke on the reliance of AI to address customer queries.

Akhil Gupta, representing NoBroker, a Bengaluru-based real estate company, said the biggest challenge in his company was for multiple service providers to work on a standard operating mode. To counter this, he said the company started to scour data and threw light on the importance of AI.

“NoBroker has 4,000 people who are serving our customers and if you have to have a top-notch quality service which doesn’t depend on the human you need to have some AI,” said Gupta, adding that NoBroker generates about 10,000 hours of calls on a daily basis.

The IIT-Bombay alumnus said that his company developed a tool that would summarise customer conversations in any Indian language and summarise the issues they are facing, so that those dealing with customer escalations have exact knowledge of the issues faced. He added that the company has started to employ Agentic AI in this tool so that virtual assistants can communicate with the customers for issue resolution.

Agentic AI is an advanced version of AI that handles entire workflows and goes beyond merely responding to prompts.

For the gaming sector, the focus shifted on having multiple AI tools for multiple uses.

Dream Sports CIO Abhishek Ravi said that AI was a natural choice for his company, which has about 225 million Dream11 users, as plenty of data was generated. He shed light on the issues that AI was helping sort.

Mumbai-based Dream Sports is the parent company of Dream11, which is the country’s largest fantasy gaming platform.

“We are completely digital-native and this (AI) was an obvious choice for us,” said Ravi.

Also read | Fractal bets on agentic AI to drive revenue

The former Infosys executive said that scalability of AI was a challenge as initial excitement on the technology was offset by the financial aspect of it. He then threw light on the pace of Gen AI evolution.

“The space is evolving so much. Nobody is comprehending it and before somebody comprehends, something changes, some new innovation is coming,” said Ravi. He added that the two issues could be dealt with by building AI tools on the basis of platforms and not banking on one AI solution for all AI-related needs.

The ball then rolled to the banking sector.

An expert from the banking sector said they were implementing AI use cases to stay ahead in the market, adding that the company was building an AI wealth advisor.

“Financial crime is a very common use case to solve for. It gives you insights. It takes away all the mundane things that we do and it makes very fast for us to identify things that are there,” said Meenakshi Iyer, managing director for Wealth Retail Banking Technology at Standard Chartered Global Business Services, India.

The IIM-Bangalore alumna said the company was looking to upskill its employees.

“A very unique thing that we have done in the bank is while we are adopting this (AI), we need to upskill our employees to do something more intelligent, something better,” said Iyer, adding that the company has created a talent marketplace which is completely powered by AI. This tool gives profile-based short-term assignments to employees who have just completed their training which Iyer said, “advances them in those territories”.

“So we're very proud about the fact that we have not only used AI for our businesses, but also using it internally for employees, for them to grow in our organisation,” said Iyer.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector, represented by Vijay Balakrishnan, chief digital and information officer of Godrej Enterprises Group, said his company had moved beyond testing phase and is looking to scale AI.

“We have completed our journey of proof of concepts, but then we are looking at it from a proof of scale of value, so that we are able to order, we are able to rack and stack the use cases that we have identified,” said Balakrishnan.

The former Michelin executive said the company looks at end-to-end AI application.

“Because at least my vision is that if you don't do it end to end, there will be one broken arrow somewhere, and ultimately, even a seemingly disconnected AI application at my factories will impact my customer experience positively,” said Balakrishnan, adding that the company was also focusing on product AI apart from customer experience transformation.

Much of the AI work is done in the field of customer transformation. Andreessen Horowitz, which is the world’s largest VC firm, said customer support and customer experience, make up the largest subsegment — over $100 billion — of BPO (business processing outsourcing) spend.

While scaling AI was one aspect, a fifth expert said AI literacy was key.

“Literacy over the years is changing. It is no longer a test about reading, writing and arithmetic, but it's also about how we can infuse AI now in our daily lives,” said Anuj Magazine, co-founder of AI & Beyond, a Bengaluru-based company promoting AI literacy.

Magazine said his company focuses on AI literacy and has approached leaders including chief executives of more than a dozen companies across sectors.

“One of the hypotheses that we had was, a lot of these transformations will be driven by vision, which is true, but a lot of organizations are also getting into AI just for the FOMO effect,” said Magazine, adding that the education sector was one of the most AI-aware sectors.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumnus said that AI was different from preceding technologies.