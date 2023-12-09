Mint AI Summit: How India’s taking GenAI to the hinterlands with its language database program
In a show of how generative artificial intelligence can contribute as a digital public good, Bhashini chief demonstrates voice-based UPI transaction in Hindi using AI
NEW DELHI : Bhashini, India’s national language database platform, has begun showcasing beta-stage deployment of its multi-model generative artificial intelligence services, a step towards taking the benefits of the technology to the vast majority of non-English-speaking populations.