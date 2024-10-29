Mint announces All About AI: Tech4Good Awards, to recognise those using AI for Social Good

Mint is thrilled to introduce the All About AI Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce, that recognizes the most impactful and creative uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in driving impact and social good. This unique initiative will conclude with a grand awards night in Mumbai, uniting industry leaders, technologists, and AI experts to discuss how AI can help solve some of society’s most critical challenges.

Those interested can apply right here. Applications are open till 6 PM, November 7, 2024.

Award Categories As AI and Generative AI continue to revolutionise industries, Mint's All About AI Tech4Good platform aims to endorse organisations and individuals using AI for the benefit of humanity. The awards span six categories, with entries demonstrating innovation, scalability and true impact on society.

Best Use of AI for Social Impact

Best Use of AI for Environment

Best Use of AI for Health & Medicine

Best Use of AI for Arts & Culture

Best Use of AI for Government or Public Sector

Best Use of AI for Education Why Tech4Good? In an era where technology is at the forefront of global transformation, Mint's All About AI Tech4Good Awards provides a unique platform to recognise and reward individuals, startups, and established businesses that are advancing AI’s role in solving critical challenges. From healthcare breakthroughs to environmental sustainability, the awards celebrate those pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve for society and the economy.

Each category will highlight innovations that demonstrate a deep commitment to using AI to solve real-world problems, create value, and drive sustainable change.

If you or your organisation are pioneering the use of AI in any of these categories, we invite you to participate in this esteemed event. Visit the Tech4Good Awards microsite to learn more and submit your nominations.

This is your opportunity to join a community of innovators and thought leaders who are shaping the future of AI for the betterment of society. Together, we can inspire change, drive progress, and create a lasting impact.

Register now and be part of the AI-driven revolution!