AI
Mint Explainer: Why is CCI worried about the impact of AI on competition?
Tina Edwin 4 min read 24 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Summary
- The competition regulator is concerned that AI could become a key source of competitive advantage for a wide range of sectors, fundamentally reshaping the decision-making processes of companies
Like competition regulators elsewhere in the world, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has decided to look at the impact deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) tools can have on markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less