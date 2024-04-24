Collusion refers to any form of co-ordination or agreement among competing firms with the objective of raising profits to a level higher than those when they are rivals. While collusion on prices is quite common in many sectors, agreements can involve the allocation of different segments of a market among competitors, on product quality or total output, and even harmonising the terms and conditions to be offered to consumers. For instance, in the cement market, manufacturers may collectively agree to raise prices when demand is strong or they may decide to carve out markets in such a manner that is mutually beneficial.