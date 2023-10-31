AI
Mint Explainer: What the US exec order, G7 norms on AI mean for big tech cos
Leslie D'Monte 8 min read 31 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Summary
- The US, G7 are clamping down on big tech firms developing AI, GenAI foundation models but these rules may be hard to enforce even as the UK is not keen on a global AI regulator
Governments around the world are upping the ante as they come to grips with the rapid pace at which companies are building and releasing artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) models, putting pressure on big tech firms to develop responsible AI models.
