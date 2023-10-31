Mint Explainer: What the US exec order, G7 norms on AI mean for big tech cos

That said, the existing guidelines, reports, whitepapers, and working groups on the subject of AI regulation can be overwhelming. Canada, for instance, has drafted the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) while the US has the AI Bill of Rights and State Initiatives. China's draft on 'Administrative Measures for Generative AI Services' is open for public consultation, while Brazil and Japan, too, have draft regulations in place. India is a founding member and also the Council Chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), which includes countries such as the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea, and Singapore.

