Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Ai / Mint Primer: AI can make you immortal. What’s the problem?

Mint Primer: AI can make you immortal. What’s the problem?

Leslie D'Monte

  • Digital avatars can maintain family histories, enhance historical education and aid legacy planning. There are endless possibilities.

A still from Pixar's movie Coco

AI now allows us to build and communicate with digital avatars of the dead. These so-called ‘deadbots’, ‘ghostbots’, ‘postmortem avatars’ or ‘griefbots’ may provide comfort to some (including those doing legacy planning), but they raise difficult ethical questions.

AI now allows us to build and communicate with digital avatars of the dead. These so-called ‘deadbots’, ‘ghostbots’, ‘postmortem avatars’ or ‘griefbots’ may provide comfort to some (including those doing legacy planning), but they raise difficult ethical questions.

Who is building these deadbots?

In March, SenseTime Group founder Tang Xiao’ou used AI to deliver a ‘live’ speech—four months after his death. Korean firm DeepBrain AI’s ‘Re;memory service’ lets our dead departed parents “live" in the cloud, and talk to relatives. It cites the film Coco: “When there is no one left in the living world who remembers you, you disappear from this world." MIT Media Lab’s Augmented Eternity project focuses on creating digital avatars for dead CEOs, scientists, etc. HereAfter AI, MyHeritage, Super Brain, Storyfile, Silicon Intelligence, Eternime and Somnium Space also provide such services.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Who is building these deadbots?

In March, SenseTime Group founder Tang Xiao’ou used AI to deliver a ‘live’ speech—four months after his death. Korean firm DeepBrain AI’s ‘Re;memory service’ lets our dead departed parents “live" in the cloud, and talk to relatives. It cites the film Coco: “When there is no one left in the living world who remembers you, you disappear from this world." MIT Media Lab’s Augmented Eternity project focuses on creating digital avatars for dead CEOs, scientists, etc. HereAfter AI, MyHeritage, Super Brain, Storyfile, Silicon Intelligence, Eternime and Somnium Space also provide such services.

Isn’t this all a bit morbid?

Not necessarily. We use photo albums to preserve memories of dead friend and family—deadbots could provide comfort. Besides, some religions assure the living of a reunion after death. Avatars can maintain family histories, enhance historical education and aid legacy planning. There are endless possibilities: Students interacting with an Einstein avatar about relativity; a grandmother’s avatar sharing recipes; a renowned surgeon’s ghostbot guiding medical students, a life-like avatar of a dead pop singer performing at virtual concerts; a child seeking advice from a late parent’s avatar for comfort and guidance.

Also read: ‘AI avatars to attend Zoom meetings for efficient work-life balance,’ reveals CEO

How much do avatars cost, and how big is the market?

The global chatbot market is forecast to grow to $15.5 billion by 2028 from $5.4 billion in 2023, says MarketsandMarkets. A voice avatar could cost $500- $15,000. But sophisticated ones could cost much more. China-based Super Brain’s founder, Zhang Zewei, told Forbes that “customized griefbots can cost between 50,000 and 100,000 yuan ($6,860 to $13,710)".

Can AI truly capture a deceased’s essence?

Chatbots now use GenAI models, including large language models that train on text, photos, audio, video recordings and other data. HereAfter AI uses recorded interviews to create interactive avatars that reflect the person’s mannerisms and speech patterns. Eternime taps social media posts, emails, and wearable data to simulate personality traits. However, ghostbots cannot fully replicate a dead person’s essence—personality, knowledge and mannerisms, their ability to learn, grow and make nuanced decisions.

Also read: AI chatbots with personalities: A giant leap but also cause for caution

So, what’s there not to like about AI avatars?

Deadbots, especially those built without consent, raise serious ethical concerns. Think about the distress caused to Robin Williams’s daughter Zelda by online deepfake videos of her late father. Ethicists from Cambridge’s Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence caution that even those who take initial comfort from a ‘deadbot’ may eventually get drained by daily interactions. Companies could use them to “stalk" the living with spams. They could be exploited for personal gain, impacting inheritance. (edited)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Leslie D'Monte

Leslie D'Monte specialises in technology and science writing, having worked with leading media groups--both as a reporter and an editor. He is passionate about digital transformation and deeptech topics including artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, crypto, metaverses, quantum computing, genetics, fintech, electric vehicles, solar power, autonomous vehicles, and even dark matter. Leslie is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Knight Science Journalism Fellow (2010-11), and a TEDx speaker. In his other avatar, he curates Mint's tech events and moderates industry panel discussions on emerging technologies and the intersection of technology, science and policy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.