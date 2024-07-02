Mint Primer: AI can make you immortal. What’s the problem?

So, what’s there not to like about AI avatars?

Deadbots, especially those built without consent, raise serious ethical concerns. Think about the distress caused to Robin Williams’s daughter Zelda by online deepfake videos of her late father. Ethicists from Cambridge’s Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence caution that even those who take initial comfort from a ‘deadbot’ may eventually get drained by daily interactions. Companies could use them to “stalk" the living with spams. They could be exploited for personal gain, impacting inheritance. (edited)