AI
No way to tell a fake: AI images face reality check
Summary
- There are many problems with AI-generated images: they can make the real look ‘unreal’, generate fakes, mislead users, create mistrust, and there could be copyright issues.
Zomato has stopped using AI-generated food images. Artists and several others have also come out against such images. While there might be a compelling case for AI-generated images in some instances, platforms have to ensure transparency. Mint explains:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more