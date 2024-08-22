What is the problem with AI images?

Software has been used over the past few decades to improve images. But with AI, it’s not just about improving an image, but much more. There are many problems with AI-generated images: they can make the real look ‘unreal’, generate fakes, mislead users, create mistrust, and there could be copyright issues. They can also undermine those creating real work—from loss of creative control to ownership ambiguity. When it comes to brands, marketing, etc., where consumers make decisions based on what they see, like on e-commerce sites or food apps, AI images can be misleading.