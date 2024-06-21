Mint Primer | AI phones on the horizon: promises and pitfalls
Summary
- Apple’s AI features will come only to its ‘Pro’ iPhones for now, although all of Google’s latest phones support its AI chops. Samsung only has AI on its flagship Galaxy S24 series, but may expand to new devices next month.
Apple and Google have both entered the generative AI fray, showcasing features that will bring AI features to all our smartphones. While this means that you can probably do much more with your upcoming phones, it also brings some risks to the table.