Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Ai / Mint Primer | AI phones on the horizon: promises and pitfalls

Mint Primer | AI phones on the horizon: promises and pitfalls

Shouvik Das

  • Apple’s AI features will come only to its ‘Pro’ iPhones for now, although all of Google’s latest phones support its AI chops. Samsung only has AI on its flagship Galaxy S24 series, but may expand to new devices next month.

On 10 June, Apple unveiled ‘Apple Intelligence’—a suite of features that bring generative AI to iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple and Google have both entered the generative AI fray, showcasing features that will bring AI features to all our smartphones. While this means that you can probably do much more with your upcoming phones, it also brings some risks to the table.

Apple and Google have both entered the generative AI fray, showcasing features that will bring AI features to all our smartphones. While this means that you can probably do much more with your upcoming phones, it also brings some risks to the table.

What can your phones do with AI?

On 10 June, Apple unveiled ‘Apple Intelligence’—a suite of features that bring generative AI to iPhones, iPads and Macs. As a user, you can transcribe recorded calls, generate emails and summarize notes, erase objects from images, create illustrations and animations at will, and make emoticons. In September last year, Google had already unveiled similar features, which also include live transcription of audio recordings. Samsung, too, is in the fray—the Korean electronics firm offers a native AI model running on its flagship devices to process audio recordings and phone calls, as well as summarize webpages.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

What can your phones do with AI?

On 10 June, Apple unveiled ‘Apple Intelligence’—a suite of features that bring generative AI to iPhones, iPads and Macs. As a user, you can transcribe recorded calls, generate emails and summarize notes, erase objects from images, create illustrations and animations at will, and make emoticons. In September last year, Google had already unveiled similar features, which also include live transcription of audio recordings. Samsung, too, is in the fray—the Korean electronics firm offers a native AI model running on its flagship devices to process audio recordings and phone calls, as well as summarize webpages.

Also read: Apple’s ambition: It wants AI to stand for Apple Intelligence

Are all these features running locally?

Not all of them so far. Apple clarified that while Siri, its on-device digital assistant, can process basic queries on your device, a broader query may need to access OpenAI’s ChatGPT based on the GPT-4o multimodal AI model. Google’s Pixel phones rely on an internet connection to access large AI models hosted on cloud servers for many of its features. Samsung, too, does the same—the company offers a setting where users can choose to only use local AI features such as live transcribe a voice note, or access an on-cloud AI model to generate summaries of recorded voice notes.

Will all phones get generative AI soon?

Apple’s AI features will come only to its ‘Pro’ iPhones for now, although all of Google’s latest phones support its AI chops. Samsung only has AI on its flagship Galaxy S24 series, but may expand to new devices next month. It all depends on your phone’s processor—for now, only flagship ones by Qualcomm and MediaTek will support local AI processing.

So, what is the real trade-off here?

Privacy experts have raised concerns around what could happen with all the personal data that each local AI model can see on any phone. Apple claims that no personal ‘contextual data’ will be transferred online, and privacy will be maintained on OpenAI’s servers. Google and Samsung claim they do not collect any sensitive personally identifiable information from smartphones, but they do take ‘anonymized metadata’. Audits are yet to take place on whether all the personal information is really local.

Also read: Musk declares ban on Apple devices in his companies if OpenAI is integrated amid security concerns

Is privacy the only concern?

No. AI is prone to hallucinations and even misinformation, while local ‘narrow’ AI models may not have the full context of understanding, so texts and images generated by them could significantly vary. Local AI models don’t need the internet. But without internet they could turn into black boxes of unexplained decision making. Equally, with internet, privacy would be a major concern. This is why most companies are playing safe with the basic features, which may be of limited value. (edited)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shouvik Das

Shouvik Das reports on AI, gaming, IT services, science, space and technology policy for Mint. He also writes on consumer technologies and tech-driven cultural experiences for Lounge, Mint's weekend supplement. Every week, he hosts an irreverent weekly podcast, Techcetra. Beyond work, he is passionate about food, music, sports and travel, and is also a hobbyist photographer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.