Mint Primer: Alexa, why is voice failing to resonate in tech?

How has the product been received?

In mid-April, Humane started seeding units for evaluation among reviewers and tech testers. So far, an overwhelmingly large volume of feedback has been highly critical of it, saying most of the voice interactions do not work the way that was promised. Such an issue, however, could largely be because of the fact that most applications work in silos, and multiple permissions are required for them all to work smoothly and in sync. Further, generative AI is yet to become highly accurate, which further adds to complications around using a voice interface as the main way of operating a gadget.