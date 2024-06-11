Mint Primer | Intelligent bet: Can Nvidia keep up its swift rise?
Nvidia’s rise to the top was drastic—fuelling its sharp uptick from a mid-tier tech company to one of the biggest in the world in less than two years. At the heart of this growth is artificial intelligence.
Last week, Nvidia briefly overtook Apple to become the second most-valuable company in the world at $3.01 trillion. Even as Nvidia shareholders and its chief executive rejoiced, analysts and watchers of the company claimed the future may not be so easy. Mint explains: