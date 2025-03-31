AI
Mint Primer | Resistance is futile: AI is now writing code
Summary
- The future of manual coding is reportedly under threat from GenAI, automated AI agentic systems and vibe coding.
The future of manual coding is reportedly under threat from generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), automated AI agentic systems and vibe coding (where programmers rarely review code). Is the outlook for humans that dire? What should we do to stay relevant?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more