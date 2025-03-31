Does this mean AI will kill manual coding?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts AI agents will become virtual co-workers, handling complex software engineering tasks. InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari warns that 80% of the company’s coding will be automated by the year-end, leading to job losses within two years. OpenAI chief product officer Kevin Weil believes that “this is the year that AI gets better than humans at programming forever," while Zerodha CTO Kailash Nadh expects junior developers to be most affected. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also cautioned that AI threatens IT jobs, even suggesting that children no longer need to learn coding.