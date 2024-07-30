Mint Primer | The search for an engine: Should Google worry?
Summary
- Between April and June, Google earned $48.5 billion from its search business. Safe to say, much of its core business is dependent on search. The AI search race could be won by whoever has the better, more powerful AI model.
Google became one of the world’s largest companies by building the world’s most popular internet search engine. But the advent of AI has spawned an army of rivals ready to upstage its monopoly. Now, with OpenAI showcasing SearchGPT, should Google be scared?