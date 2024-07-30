Mint Primer | The search for an engine: Should Google worry?

Can Google keep pace?

Well before SearchGPT, Google had unveiled a Search Generative Experience as an internal test product. And in May, it expanded the scope of new features on AI-powered search that uses its latest AI model—Gemini. The essence of Google’s AI-powered search experience is the same as that of SearchGPT. However, the key difference is that while Google has dominated the search space so far, competitors with similar interfaces and algorithmic prowess could out-muscle Google in an industry that it monopolizes globally. To be sure, neither Google’s nor OpenAI’s new search platform is openly available yet.