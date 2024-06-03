Mint Primer: Will decoding AI ‘black boxes’ make them safe?
Summary
- AI systems, often compared to 'black boxes,' work in complex ways that are hard to explain. Like the human brain, they process information through multiple layers but, unlike humans, their decision-making paths are not easily traceable.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) are advancing at an incredible pace, but we are unable to understand how they make decisions, so they are called ‘black boxes’. Researchers say they are now able to peek under the AI hood. Will this make AI models safer?