AI
Mint Primer: Your life may be in the hands of an AI surgeon soon
Summary
- Robotic surgeries, especially in the post-covid era, are being routinely done in urology, oncology, nephrology, gynaecology and laproscopy. But these robots aren’t the kind you see in movies.
Having learnt from videos, a da Vinci robot has been replicating surgical procedures like using a needle and suturing. Robots may be a step closer to performing complex surgeries independently—but will humans trust autonomous AI surgeons?
