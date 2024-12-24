AI can personalise learning, enhance communication skills, and improve job readiness. The Mint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards 2024 recognised innovators like Embibe and SpeakX for their contributions to education and livelihoods through AI.

The Indian education system is one of the largest in the world with India. With about 65 per cent of the nation's population under the age of 35, it is imperative to offer the right opportunities for quality education and skill development to drive the growth of the country at large.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds the power to revolutionise education in India by personalising learning experiences, automating administrative tasks and providing intelligent distance tutoring systems. TheMint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards 2024, sponsored by Salesforce, recognised the importance of AI for Education and Livelihoods, as they awarded two change makers in this space – Embibe and SpeakX – with Gold and Silver prizes respectively for their transformational efforts. Watch the webcast of the event below,

AI as a tool for teaching and learning AI-powered tools can help up skill the workforce to make them job ready for an economy that is growing by leaps and bounds each year. By embracing AI, India can offer improved livelihoods and foster economic growth, thereby building a brighter future for all. From a perspective of improving access to education, traditional classrooms often follow a 'one-size-fits-all' approach. AI solutions can help customise the learning journey by evaluating the student's strengths and weaknesses in real-time and recommending personalised learning plans for improvement. It can also be used to learn a new language with native-level proficiency from any location in the world.

In the 'Best Use of AI for Education and Livelihoods' category, companies like Embibe and SpeakX were recognised for developing AI-powered solutions to deliver personalised learning solutions for students and hone communication skills for working professionals and businesses alike.

Winner of the Gold category: Embibe Traditional teaching methods often overlook individual learning needs. When class sizes are large, teachers find it hard to oversee the unique challenges of each student. This gap is even wider in backward areas where learning is online and internet connectivity is unreliable. Embibe offers AI-powered personalised learning solutions, delivering adaptive learning paths and tailored content to boost academic performance.

"With AI, we weren't just automating learning – we were enhancing it, giving teachers real-time insights and students a learning experience that could evolve with them, making it truly engaging and impactful. This technology also allowed us to offer offline resources, making quality education available in regions with limited connectivity," said Aditi Avasthi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Embibe.

Using this AI-based teaching and learning platform, thousands of students are improving their test scores by fixing basic mistakes, and using tips such as first answering questions they can attempt easily before moving to the tougher ones.

"Since introducing AI, we have seen a big shift. Now, students have tailored lessons and interactive 3D content that keeps them engaged. Teachers can easily spot areas where each student struggles and step in with the right support. We have noticed improved retention rates, higher test scores, and, most importantly, a renewed enthusiasm for learning across the board. We offer everything from adaptive 3D content to detailed analytics, all designed to meet students where they are," she added.

Winner of the Silver category: SpeakX India with all its diversity has a large population that is not proficient in English. This population lags behind when it comes to opportunities of employment, and even confidence in social interactions, due to their lack of fluency in English. SpeakX enhances communication skills for this cohort using AI-driven voice recognition and speech analytics, providing real-time feedback and personalised training for individuals and businesses.

This innovative EdTech start-up is changing the way children across the world learn English by offering a personalised AI-powered tutor which helps children polish their English speaking skills and set young learners up for future success.The platform offers tailored lessons, instant feedback, and 24/7 AI coaching, empowering users to improve their English skills at their own pace while making learning engaging and accessible.

"Our AI solution is unique because it combines personalised learning with real-time feedback, enabling tailored experiences that adapt to each user's progress. The integration of speech recognition and large language models (LLM) ensures accurate assessments, setting us apart in the language learning industry," said Arpit Mittal, Founder and CEO, SpeakX.

"We turned to AI as a solution for improving English proficiency because it offers personalized and adaptive learning experiences that traditional methods often lack. AI technology can analyze individual user performance and adjust lessons in real-time, catering to each learner's unique needs and pace. This personalisation enhances engagement and effectiveness, ensuring that learners remain motivated and supported throughout their journey," Mittal further explained.

About the Mint All About AI | Tech4Good2024 Awards TheMint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards 2024, sponsored by Salesforce,has set a benchmark for recognising how AI can be harnessed as a force for good, from combating climate change to democratising access to education and healthcare. This initiative aligns with the growing need for responsible and ethical AI solutions prioritising societal well-being.

The awards showcased the transformative power of artificial intelligence in addressing some of society's most pressing challenges. With over 100 competitive entriesvying for recognition, the event highlighted the breadth of innovative AI applications across various sectors.

The awards night was attended by a prestigious gathering of 160 industry leaders, technologists, and change makers at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Additionally, the event's impact extended globally, with 12000 participants joining via livestream, demonstrating the widespread interest in AI-driven solutions for societal good.

This incredible turnout underscores the relevance of AI in driving sustainable progress and the eagerness of audiences worldwide to celebrate and learn from these groundbreaking efforts.