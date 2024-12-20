As the world’s third-largest consumer of energy, India is taking giant strides towards sustainability and has set an ambitious target to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. Towards this, a slew of measures has been initiated to reduce emission levels and an enhanced target 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy has been set with a 2030 deadline. Innovation is the cornerstone of sustainable development, particularly in a rapidly developing country like India, where addressing environmental challenges and ensuring social equity are of paramount importance.

The collaboration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainability was lauded at the Mint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards 2024, sponsored by Salesforce, where TAYPRO bagged the Gold prize in the ‘Best Use of AI for a Sustainable Environment’ for redefining the solar energy paradigm in the country while Ugam Gramin Vikas Sanstha got the Silver prize for integrating AI-powered environmental assessments and predictive analytics to drive sustainable practices in rural communities. Watch the webcast of the awards event below,

Using AI as a catalyst for sustainability AI has a major role to play in building sustainable solutions by enabling data-driven insights, optimising resource allocation and accelerating innovation. From climate modelling to precision agriculture, AI empowers stakeholders to address environmental challenges plaguing the nation and create a more sustainable future.The ‘Best Use of AI for a Sustainable Environment’ category celebrates solutions that leverage AI to address pressing environmental challenges and build a greener future.

In the domain of sustainability, AI-driven solutions are being deployed by the energy sector to reduce carbon emissions and optimise energy consumption and distribution.AI algorithms are also being used to improve farming practices and improve yields through solutions such as reduction in pesticide usage and minimising soil erosion.

Winner of the Gold category: TAYPRO In the transition to green power, renewables are anticipated to form about 50 per cent of the total installed capacity in the country, led by solar and wind power, according to a recent report by Grant Thornton. TAYPRO is reshaping the solar energy landscape by assisting solar plants in maximising energy generation by implementing the best Operations and Maintenance (O&M) practices.

TAYPRO identified a problem with solar panels – they lose a significant amount of efficiency due to dust and dirt accumulation, which can reduce performance by up to 35 per cent. They found that traditional cleaning methods were either ineffective or wasteful, particularly in water usage, posing environmental and cost challenges. So, TAYPRO leveraged the power of AI to transform solar panel maintenance with innovative waterless cleaning robots, increasing efficiency while conserving water resources.

“With AI, our Model-A cleaning robot can autonomously clean panels, adapting to environmental conditions and ensuring peak performance without manual intervention. This approach not only reduces maintenance costs but also addresses the water wastage and efficiency issues seen with traditional methods. This scalable solution adapts to different panel types and environmental conditions, making it versatile for various installations,” said Tejas Memane, Founder of TAYPRO Private Limited.

By ensuring consistent efficiency and reducing maintenance costs, the solution drives innovation in solar energy maintenance, and has set a new standard for sustainable, automated solutions that address both performance and environmental impact.

Winner of the Silver category: Ugam Gramin Vikas Sanstha Ugam Gramin Vikas Sanstha identified a critical challenge faced by rural communities in Maharashtra, particularly tribal populations. These communities grapple with severe agricultural stress due to climate change, soil degradation, and water scarcity, which threatens their food security and income stability. Traditional knowledge on sustainable farming and biodiversity is also diminishing as modern practices take precedence.

To address these issues, Ugam integrated AI-powered environmental assessments and predictive analytics to drive sustainable practices in rural communities while ensuring cultural relevance and accessibility. The company focussed on revitalising indigenous agricultural practices, improving water resource management, and empowering local institutions to build climate resilience and ensure sustainable rural development.

The organisation turned to AI to enhance data-driven decision-making and optimise resource management. AI tools enable the analysis of vast agricultural, environmental, and weather data, helping to anticipate climate risks, monitor soil health, and manage water resources efficiently. By integrating AI, Ugam aims to empower communities with precise, actionable insights that support sustainable farming practices and resilience planning. This approach enhances productivity and promotes adaptive solutions that align with traditional knowledge while addressing modern challenges.

“Our AI solution is unique in its integration of traditional knowledge with predictive analytics, tailored to address specific needs of rural, climate-sensitive communities. It combines real-time soil, weather, and crop data to provide actionable insights for sustainable farming practices that respect indigenous methods. By enhancing decision-making and resource management, our solution fosters innovation in sustainable agriculture, promoting resilience and food security in underserved areas,” said Jayaji Jayaji Paikrao, President, Ugam Gramin Vikas Sanstha.

Ugam has extended support to 720 indigenous impoverished families through crop seed distribution and soil erosion. They actively contribute to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations to leave a lasting impact on the community and environment.

About the Salesforce All About AI | Tech4Good2024 Awards TheMint All About AI | Tech4Good Awards 2024, sponsored by Salesforce,has set a benchmark for recognising how AI can be harnessed as a force for good, from combating climate change to democratising access to education and healthcare. This initiative aligns with the growing need for responsible and ethical AI solutions prioritising societal well-being.

The awards showcased the transformative power of artificial intelligence in addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges. With over 100 competitive entriesvying for recognition, the event highlighted the breadth of innovative AI applications across various sectors.

The awards night was attended by a prestigious gathering of 160 industry leaders, technologists, and changemakers at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Additionally, the event's impact extended globally, with 12000 participants joining via livestream, demonstrating the widespread interest in AI-driven solutions for societal good.

This incredible turnout underscores the relevance of AI in driving sustainable progress and the eagerness of audiences worldwide to celebrate and learn from these ground breaking efforts.