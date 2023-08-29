Mukesh Ambani's groundbreaking AI announcement: A message to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Reliance Industries' Jio will introduce AI systems similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, according to Chairman Mukesh Ambani. This comes after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's comments on India's AI efforts.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that RIL's Jio would introduce new AI systems, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, for India. Ambani expressed a commitment to provide AI accessibility to all Indians and lead in creating India-specific AI models and solutions. Interestingly, this announcement seems to follow OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's comments about India's AI efforts being "hopeless," which he later clarified as being taken out of context. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ambani, in what is perceived as a direct response to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, declared during Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday that Jio, a subsidiary of RIL, is set to introduce cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems akin to OpenAI's ChatGPT for the benefit of the Indian populace.

“Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver," Ambani said at Reliance's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, he expressed Jio Platforms' intention to spearhead the endeavor to create AI models tailored for India and offer AI-driven solutions spanning various sectors, ensuring that the advantages of AI reach all segments of the Indian population, including individuals, enterprises, and government entities.

Introduced in September 2016, Jio has now become the largest mobile operator in India. During the AGM on Monday, Ambani highlighted that Jio has amassed a subscriber base exceeding 450 million (45 crore) since its inception.

To recall, in June, the CEO of OpenAI made a visit to the nation. While conversing with Rajan Anandan, the former head of Google India, Altman referred to India's endeavors to develop an AI tool akin to ChatGPT as "hopeless." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will explicitly tell you that it's completely hopeless to challenge us in training foundational models, and you shouldn't even attempt it. However, it is your responsibility to still make the attempt, and I genuinely hold both of these perspectives. I genuinely believe that the chances of success are quite slim," Altman commented.