Maharashtra will host Mumbai Tech Week 2025 from 24 February to 1 March, highlighting AI's impact on governance and business. The event will feature prominent speakers, workshops, and discussions, further establishing Mumbai as a key player in the AI landscape.

The government of Maharashtra is gearing up to host the biggest AI event in Asia, Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) 2025, in partnership with the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scheduled from 24 February to 1 March 2025, the event aims to strengthen Mumbai’s position as a growing hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovation.

AI’s role in governance and business Following its inaugural edition in 2024, which was recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MTW’25 is expected to bring together key figures from government, industry, and the technology sector. The event will focus on AI’s role in policy, governance, and business, alongside discussions on Mumbai’s emergence as a significant player in AI adoption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key participants and speakers MTW’25 will feature a range of participants, including policymakers, business leaders, and technology experts. Among the government representatives scheduled to speak are Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology; and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Industry figures such as N. Chandrasekaran (Chairman, Tata Sons), Uday Shankar (Vice Chairman, Jio Star), and Akash Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm) will also be present.

AI’s influence across industries The event will examine the intersection of AI with various industries, and the discussions will address AI’s influence on sectors ranging from retail and manufacturing to financial services and creative industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Event schedule Mumbai Tech Week 2025 will take place in two phases. From 24 to 27 February, satellite events will be held across Mumbai, featuring workshops and hackathons. The main conference, taking place on 28 February and 1 March at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, emphasised the government’s focus on technological development, citing Mumbai’s contribution to the country’s GDP and the importance of AI in economic growth.