Muse AI now hands over phone calls to human agents: Meta tests new feature in its personal assistant

Meta is testing a "human concierge" feature for Muse, its new personal AI assistant. Human contractors quietly handle some Muse phone calls.

Internal company posts, as seen by Reuters, confirmed this update. Meta told employees about this test last week, shortly after Muse's public phone-calling feature launched.

Meta started “dogfood”, the phone-calling capability, in August. The company then gradually started rolling it out to Muse users.

The human concierge, also known as “human agent calls”, was enabled for half its employees shortly after Muse's public debut.

“Muse is now able to hand requests to a trained agent, who places the call and works it through,” Reuters quoted a Meta post as stating.

Meta started internal testing of calling features in August. Employees gradually tested this capability before public rollout.

According to internal posts, Muse now delegates certain requests to a trained human agent, who completes these calls instead. Employees uncomfortable with this feature had an alternative option and could join a dedicated opt-out group instead.

Some employees raised privacy concerns about this setup. They worried sensitive information could reach human contractors unintentionally.

Meta spokesperson Daniel Roberts responded to these concerns. He said employee feedback had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

According to Roberts, the purpose of the test was to "get feedback so we can implement safety and privacy protections and improve features before we release them publicly".

"We're working with merchants to continue improving this potential calling feature, and will only roll it out when it's ready and with the proper disclosures," Roberts added.

The testing aims to improve safety and privacy protections before public release. Meta plans to work closely with merchants, and the feature will launch only when it is fully ready.

Meanwhile, Muse has topped US app download charts recently, gaining over 2.5 million downloads in two weeks. CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls Muse his "personal superintelligence" vision.

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Muse AI capabilities The AI can send emails and book travel independently. Meta emphasised strong safety protections during Muse's launch.

Each user gets an isolated virtual machine for security, and sensitive information, such as passwords, is stored separately as well. This keeps individual sessions completely isolated from others.

The calling feature lets users dial US businesses directly. Muse can book haircuts or check store inventory instantly. It can also efficiently gather quotes from different contractors.