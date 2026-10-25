NCERT introduces 20-hour AI module for classes 9-12, covers deepfakes and data privacy

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched a 20-hour course on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for students in grades 9 to 12. The activity-based learning resource was developed by experts from IIT Madras, IIT Jodhpur and NCERT to help students grasp the concept of AI, its pros and cons, and the responsible use of the technology.

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The module is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is intended for students who are not familiar with AI. The curriculum emphasises hands-on activities, class discussions, and problem-solving, said NCERT's news release on Friday. It's about commonplace uses of AI, machine learning, deepfakes, data privacy, misinformation and good prompting.

NCERT AI Module: Five units explained The module consists of five units which introduce to students the concepts of AI in real examples and hands-on activities.

Unit 1 takes a look at how AI is applied in everyday life, such as predictive keyboard functions on smartphones and how AI helps deliver music recommendations. The second details the process of teaching computers to learn by example. Students will be able to train image classifiers and test their capabilities to develop the understanding of the effect of training data on AI performance.

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The third unit, titled When AI Gets It Wrong, examines misinformation, deepfakes and AI hallucinations. In addition, it brings a five-step approach to checking information before taking it on board or sharing it.

The 4th unit is about personal data, consent, fairness and digital safety. It explains the Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, of India, and invites the students to analyse the privacy policies of the apps they use.

The NCERT also warns students not to enter into AI tools with sensitive details like Aadhaar and PAN numbers, passwords, one-time passwords (OTPs), or personal documents.

In the fifth unit, students will learn to craft and edit prompts, assess AI output, and edit inaccuracies. The module aims to foster the use of AI as a tool for aid, not replacement, of independent thought.

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20 classroom hours, including offline activities This sample class schedule is for 20 classroom hours. The module's teacher guidance suggests that schools can carry out activities with individual devices or teacher-led demonstrations or offline, paper-based and classroom discussions. This way, schools that do not have internet access or devices can join as well.

Students are also encouraged to maintain a “Curious Notebook” to record observations, reasoning and reflections throughout the five units. “This is not a module to be memorised. It is a set of habits to be practised,” the module development team states in its letter to students.

School principals welcome the initiative Praneet Mungali, trustee of the Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune, welcomed the introduction of AI education in Class 9, stating that these skills would be essential to develop critical thinking, creativity, logical thinking and problem solving.

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Dr Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Delhi, said the module would foster responsible use of technology and also help the students develop their analytical and creative skills to a great extent.

Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director, NCERT highlighted that technology can augment human capabilities, but learners are responsible for their judgement, creativity and learning.

The programme comes in the wake of CBSE rolling out a structured computational thinking and AI curriculum for Classes 3 to 8 on April 2. The earlier curriculum recommends 50 hours of instruction annually for Classes 3 to 5 and 100 hours for Classes 6 to 8, supporting a gradual introduction to AI concepts across school education.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.