NCLT gives final nod for merger of Sony and Zee

“This bench did not find any valid reason to withhold the approval of the scheme at the behest of the above petitioners/objectors who have no direct privity of contract with Zee and withholding such approval would seriously prejudice the interest of 99.997% shareholders of Zee and will shake the confidence of commercial wisdom of the corporate entities. Therefore, this bench is of the considered opinion that there is no merit in any of the above objections raised by the objectors", NCLT said in its 57-page order.