Next Year’s Holiday Gift May Be AI in Your Pocket

Smartphones and personal computers are about to get a lot smarter. Will that be a good enough reason to buy new ones?

A growing number of major technology companies are betting that it will. Generative artificial intelligence has taken the tech world by storm ever since the public launch of the online chatbot called ChatGPT almost exactly a year ago. Major companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms have already rolled out services enabled by the technology, which can draft emails, create spreadsheets and even allow non-programmers to produce workable computer code.

The rub is that most of these services are designed for business users and require constant connections to powerful cloud networks that are powered by the equivalent of supercomputers. This creates some natural limitations for the technology: Not all data resides on the cloud, and not all devices are connected around the clock. Cloud computing also isn't free or even cheap, as many businesses have been learning of late.

Hence, devices like smartphones and PCs that can run generative AI algorithms directly on their own hardware are the next step in the AI revolution. The potential benefits include faster speed, since the computing happens at the so-called “edge" closest to the end user. Another benefit is less use of costly cloud computing services, as well as the bandwidth to transmit the necessary data back and forth. An AI-enabled smartphone, for instance, could take a picture of someone and immediately place that person against a more scenic background without sending that data back and forth from the cloud.

Privacy will also be a major selling point, as personalized AI features require the sort of data that users prefer to keep on their devices, such as location, contacts and even health information. “Your device can know you better than the cloud knows you," said Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala in an interview.

Qualcomm is among the chip makers that see a big opportunity in on-device AI and that already have processors ready to power it. A wave of new smartphones and PCs launching next year is expected to feature the capability. Hopes are already high. Enrique Lores, chief executive officer of HP, told analysts during his company's earnings call on Tuesday that AI PCs next year "will start a new cycle of market expansion and refresh," which he thinks will "double the overall PC category growth rate over the next three years."

Lisa Su, who runs chip maker Advanced Micro Devices, went even further. In her company’s earnings call earlier this month, she predicted that AI-enabled PCs “will fundamentally redefine the computing experience over the coming years." AMD’s arch-rival Intel has a similar take, with CEO Pat Gelsinger saying “the arrival of the AI PC represents an inflection point in the PC industry" during his own recent earnings call.

In smartphones, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says adding on-device AI will be “similar to the transition from the feature phone to the smartphone" in terms of changes to the user experience—basically equating the shift to the introduction of the first iPhone. The actual maker of the iPhone has been a bit more circumspect, but largely because secrecy-obsessed Apple never talks about any of its products until it is ready to unveil them. “In terms of generative AI, we obviously have work going on. I’m not going to get into details about what it is because, as you know, we really don’t do that," Apple CEO Tim Cook said on the company’s earnings call earlier this month.

He added, though: "But you can bet that we're investing, we're investing quite a bit." The nearly $30 billion that Apple spent on research and development for the fiscal year ended September was a record high for the company and up 14% from the prior year, despite a 3% slip in revenue during that time.

Makers of smartphones and PCs are extra inclined to be hopeful since both industries have been mired in a sales slump for the last two years. Much of that is due to the lingering effects of the pandemic, which pulled forward sales by sparking a run on technology gear starting in mid-2020.

The recent slowdown could set up a more auspicious environment for selling a new breed of AI-enabled devices, since smartphones and some PCs bought at the height of the pandemic will start showing their age next year. “We think Edge AI will be the next big thing to take hold, fueling a new product cycle for smartphones," predicted Morgan Stanley analysts in a Nov. 9 report, adding that smartphone-exposed stocks like Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung that have missed out on the big AI upswing should start to benefit. And Citigroup recently upgraded PC-maker HP, with analyst Asiya Merchant citing “potential for AI on PCs to drive higher revenue growth in outer years."

The risk, of course, is that on-device AI could turn into another empty hype cycle like 5G, which produced a boost in smartphone sales in 2021 that quickly fizzled due to a lack of compelling new use cases for the technology. Such "killer apps" will be especially necessary with AI-enabled smartphones given the fact that wireless carriers have no clear reason to subsidize the devices the way they did with 5G phones.

A smarter smartphone still won’t sell itself.

Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com

