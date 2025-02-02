No one knows how to price AI tools
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Feb 2025, 07:49 AM IST
SummaryMore than two years after the public debut of ChatGPT, software companies still haven’t found a compelling way of charging for AI tools, chief information officers say. Now they’re trying new strategies.
