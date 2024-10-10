Nobel Prize committee ’doesn’t want to miss out on AI’ — critics cry foul as Google researchers dominate science awards

The Nobel prizes in chemistry and physics awarded to Google's AI pioneers have sparked debate over the company's dominance in research. Various scientists have raised the need for recognition of breakthroughs in mathematics and computer science.

Written By Fareha Naaz (with inputs from Reuters)
Published10 Oct 2024, 03:48 PM IST
John J Hopfield and Geoffrey E Hinton were awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Physics on October 8, which was announced at a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden.
John J Hopfield and Geoffrey E Hinton were awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics on October 8, which was announced at a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden.(via REUTERS)

The Nobel Prizes awarded to Google-affiliated artificial intelligence researchers this year have raised questions about the company's research dominance in the field. The prestigious awards have also ignited discussions on Big Tech's monopoly and the need to recognise breakthroughs in computer science and mathematics.

A computer scientist and advisor on AI to the United Nations, Professor Dame Wendy Hall said while the recipients’ work deserved recognition, the lack of a Nobel prize for mathematics or computer science had distorted the outcome, reported Reuters.

Debate sparked over the company's dominance, after co-founder of Google's AI unit DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, and colleague John Jumper were awarded the Nobel prize in chemistry, in addition to US biochemist David Baker. The laureates were honoured with the esteemed accolade for their work on decoding the structures of microscopic proteins.

A day earlier, former Google researcher Geoffrey Hinton was awarded with the Nobel prize for physics, alongside US scientist John Hopfield. They won the prestigious honour for earlier discoveries in machine learning that paved the way for the AI boom.

Amid mounting regulatory scrutiny from the US Department of Justice, Google has been on the defensive. The tech giant has been at the forefront of AI research as it tackles competitive pressure from Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Dame Wendy Hall said, "The Nobel prize committee doesn't want to miss out on this AI stuff, so it's very creative of them to push Geoffrey through the physics route," reported Reuters. She added, "I would argue both are dubious, but nonetheless worthy of a Nobel prize in terms of the science they’ve done. So how else are you going to reward them?"

An associate maths professor at Bentley University, Noah Giansiracusa, arguing that Geoffrey Hinton’s win was questionable, alleged that even if there's inspiration from physics, they're not developing a new theory in physics or solving a longstanding problem in physics. Raising questions, the author of ‘How Algorithms Create and Prevent Fake News’ said, "What he did was phenomenal, but was it physics? I don't think so."

(With inputs from Reuters)

