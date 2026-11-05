Nothing CEO Carl Pei teases new AI gadget ahead of December launch: What we know so far

Nothing is preparing to launch its first AI-native device in December 2026, with CEO Carl Pei confirming the timeline in a post on X on Wednesday. The London-based smartphone maker hasn't shared the product name, price or exact launch date. Pei's remarks indicate that the new gadget will be a standalone hardware product aimed at enhancing workplace productivity, rather than another AI-powered smartphone app.

Pei's post on X, titled ‘Toolmakers’, says the upcoming product will be a tool that incorporates AI with Nothing's unique design philosophy. He also said that it will not be released as a new screen and can't be made as a standalone app. These might give some hints about the product, but Nothing hasn't revealed what it looks like or its main characteristics.

Nothing CEO hints at a new AI productivity device Pei believes the technology industry is focusing too much on developing the next big consumer AI gadget. He pointed to items like AI pendants, pins, smart glasses and digital companions, but indicated the next big wave of AI may be in the workplace.

Pei believes that AI will become more prevalent in professional contexts before making its way into everyday home use. He likened this trend to the early days of personal computers and smartphones, where they were first used in professional settings.

The Nothing CEO also pointed out the problems with existing AI assistants. While AI models are getting more powerful, they do not always have access to users' real-life activities and relevant context, he said. Emails, workplace conversations, or other relevant information still need to be shared manually to get responses from people.

It suggests that the upcoming device from Nothing might be able to help collect and store data during the workday. The company hasn't said if it will incorporate ambient listening, voice recording or other context-aware functionality.

How Nothing's AI device plans have evolved In September 2025, Nothing announced a $200 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global, highlighting its AI hardware plans. The company's valuation is $1.3 billion. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in the funding round.

At that time, Pei said the company's first AI-native product would be in 2026. The announcement of the December launch implies that the company's plans are now underway.

The upcoming product should also be distinguished from Nothing's reported AI smart glasses project. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the company is targeting the first half of 2027 for the glasses.