Nothing CEO Carl Pei teases new AI gadget ahead of December launch: What we know so far

Nothing is preparing to launch its first AI-native device in December 2026, with CEO Carl Pei confirming the timeline in a post on X on Wednesday. The London-based smartphone maker hasn't shared the product name, price or exact launch date. Pei's remarks indicate that the new gadget will be a standalone hardware product aimed at enhancing workplace productivity, rather than another AI-powered smartphone app.

Advertisement

Pei's post on X, titled ‘Toolmakers’, says the upcoming product will be a tool that incorporates AI with Nothing's unique design philosophy. He also said that it will not be released as a new screen and can't be made as a standalone app. These might give some hints about the product, but Nothing hasn't revealed what it looks like or its main characteristics.

Advertisement

Nothing CEO hints at a new AI productivity device Pei believes the technology industry is focusing too much on developing the next big consumer AI gadget. He pointed to items like AI pendants, pins, smart glasses and digital companions, but indicated the next big wave of AI may be in the workplace.

Pei believes that AI will become more prevalent in professional contexts before making its way into everyday home use. He likened this trend to the early days of personal computers and smartphones, where they were first used in professional settings.

The Nothing CEO also pointed out the problems with existing AI assistants. While AI models are getting more powerful, they do not always have access to users' real-life activities and relevant context, he said. Emails, workplace conversations, or other relevant information still need to be shared manually to get responses from people.

Advertisement

It suggests that the upcoming device from Nothing might be able to help collect and store data during the workday. The company hasn't said if it will incorporate ambient listening, voice recording or other context-aware functionality.

How Nothing's AI device plans have evolved In September 2025, Nothing announced a $200 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global, highlighting its AI hardware plans. The company's valuation is $1.3 billion. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in the funding round.

At that time, Pei said the company's first AI-native product would be in 2026. The announcement of the December launch implies that the company's plans are now underway.

The upcoming product should also be distinguished from Nothing's reported AI smart glasses project. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the company is targeting the first half of 2027 for the glasses.

Advertisement

It hasn't disclosed additional details of its December launch. With its positioning as a tool to boost productivity at work, the product may be able to differentiate itself from previous AI products like the Humane AI Pin and the Rabbit R1, which have failed to gain traction after their releases.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.