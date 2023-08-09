Now, even the Pope warns against AI risks, says THIS…1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Pope Francis urges contemplation of AI risks, emphasizes responsible use and protection of humanity.
Pope Francis urges contemplation of AI risks, emphasizes responsible use and protection of humanity.
On Tuesday, Pope Francis urged for a worldwide period of contemplation regarding the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). He acknowledged the "disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects" inherent in this emerging technology, as per the Reuters.
On Tuesday, Pope Francis urged for a worldwide period of contemplation regarding the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). He acknowledged the "disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects" inherent in this emerging technology, as per the Reuters.
At 86 years old and having previously expressed unfamiliarity with computers, Pope Francis conveyed this cautionary message in anticipation of the upcoming World Day of Peace observed by the Catholic Church on New Year's Day. The Vatican adhered to its customary practice by releasing the message well ahead of time.
At 86 years old and having previously expressed unfamiliarity with computers, Pope Francis conveyed this cautionary message in anticipation of the upcoming World Day of Peace observed by the Catholic Church on New Year's Day. The Vatican adhered to its customary practice by releasing the message well ahead of time.
The pope "recalls the need to be vigilant and to work so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices, at the expense of the most fragile and excluded," it reads.
The pope "recalls the need to be vigilant and to work so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices, at the expense of the most fragile and excluded," it reads.
"The urgent need to orient the concept and use of artificial intelligence in a responsible way, so that it may be at the service of humanity and the protection of our common home, requires that ethical reflection be extended to the sphere of education and law," it adds.
"The urgent need to orient the concept and use of artificial intelligence in a responsible way, so that it may be at the service of humanity and the protection of our common home, requires that ethical reflection be extended to the sphere of education and law," it adds.
In 2015, Francis openly admitted his struggle with technology, labeling himself as "a disaster." Nonetheless, he also referred to the internet, social networks, and text messages as "a gift of God," emphasizing their value with prudent usage.
In 2015, Francis openly admitted his struggle with technology, labeling himself as "a disaster." Nonetheless, he also referred to the internet, social networks, and text messages as "a gift of God," emphasizing their value with prudent usage.
In 2020, the Vatican collaborated with prominent technology companies Microsoft and IBM. Their collaboration aimed to champion the ethical advancement of AI and advocate for the oversight of invasive technologies like facial recognition.
In 2020, the Vatican collaborated with prominent technology companies Microsoft and IBM. Their collaboration aimed to champion the ethical advancement of AI and advocate for the oversight of invasive technologies like facial recognition.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis also said recently that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, stating that it has a responsibility to accompany them on their spiritual journey while adhering to the framework of Church rules on August 6th.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis also said recently that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, stating that it has a responsibility to accompany them on their spiritual journey while adhering to the framework of Church rules on August 6th.
Speaking to reporters on his return flight to Rome from Portugal, the Pope also reassured them of his good health after undergoing surgery for an abdominal hernia in June. He mentioned that his stitches had been removed but he would have to wear an abdominal band for a few more months until his muscles strengthened, Reuters reported.
Speaking to reporters on his return flight to Rome from Portugal, the Pope also reassured them of his good health after undergoing surgery for an abdominal hernia in June. He mentioned that his stitches had been removed but he would have to wear an abdominal band for a few more months until his muscles strengthened, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)