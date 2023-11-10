Humane's Ai Pin, a $699 wearable device, utilizes AI, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's cloud computing, to enable virtual assistant interactions and features a laser projection system to display text and images on the user's hand.

Humane, a Silicon Valley startup founded by ex-Apple veterans, has launched the Ai Pin, a $699 wearable device that leverages AI, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's cloud computing, to enable virtual assistant interactions, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The device, known as the Ai Pin, is intended to be worn on clothing. It allows users to tap and communicate with a virtual assistant, which is powered by technologies from OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and utilizes cloud computing power from Microsoft.

Interestingly, the Ai Pin employs a laser projection system to display text and monochromatic images on the user's hand, adds the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Established by former Apple veterans who contributed to the development of the iPhone, Humane is among numerous Silicon Valley companies striving to discover the next generation of consumer devices. However, the company has unequivocally dismissed the mixed-reality headsets being developed by firms like Apple and Meta Platforms. During a demonstration of the Ai Pin earlier this year, Humane co-founder and President Imran Chaudhri asserted that "the future is not on your face."

Instead, Humane presents a device devoid of a conventional screen, relying predominantly on artificial intelligence for user interaction. The Pin's virtual assistant distinguishes itself by crafting messages in the user's own tone and features a "Catch Me Up" capability to streamline a cluttered email inbox.

Additionally, the Pin is equipped with a camera capable of capturing images and utilizing computer vision to analyze objects such as food, providing the user with an estimate of its nutritional content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Ai Pin is the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without overshadowing our humanity," said Chaudhri in a statement.

The Ai Pin is set to be accessible in the United States starting from November 16. Humane has secured $241 million in funding from Microsoft, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and various other investors.

(With inputs from Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.