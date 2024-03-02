In a recent economic forum held at Stanford University, Nvidia 's Chief Executive, Jensen Huang, sparked discussions by suggesting that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could potentially emerge within the next five years, depending on the definition of the goal. Huang's remarks come amid Silicon Valley's persistent pursuit of creating computers capable of human-like thinking.

During the forum, Huang emphasized that the timeline for achieving AGI largely hinges on how one defines the concept. He noted that if the benchmark is the ability to pass human tests, AGI could become a reality sooner than anticipated. Huang expressed confidence that within five years, AI systems could excel in various tests, including those considered highly specialized, such as in the field of gastroenterology.

However, Huang acknowledged the ongoing debate among scientists regarding the description of human cognitive processes, indicating that differing perspectives could significantly influence the timeline for achieving AGI. He highlighted the challenge for engineers in pursuing AGI, as the absence of consensus on defining human-like intelligence makes it difficult to set clear engineering goals.

Responding to queries about the infrastructure needed to support the AI industry's expansion, Huang mentioned the necessity for more chip factories, commonly known as "fabs." While acknowledging the increasing demand for AI chips, Huang emphasized the concurrent advancements in algorithms and processing capabilities. He pointed out that while the demand for chips is expected to rise, ongoing improvements in computing efficiency will mitigate the extent of that demand.

Huang's remarks echo sentiments expressed by OpenAI Chief Executive, Sam Altman, who has previously advocated for the need for additional fabs to meet the growing requirements of the AI industry. With Nvidia's recent milestone of reaching a $2 trillion market value, Huang's insights into the trajectory of AI development carry significant weight within the tech community.

With the potential for transformative breakthroughs on the horizon, the race towards achieving AGI remains a focal point for researchers, engineers, and industry leaders alike.

(With inputs from Reuters)

