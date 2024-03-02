Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts, ‘Artificial General Intelligence could emerge within 5 years!’
In a recent economic forum held at Stanford University, Nvidia's Chief Executive, Jensen Huang, sparked discussions by suggesting that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could potentially emerge within the next five years, depending on the definition of the goal. Huang's remarks come amid Silicon Valley's persistent pursuit of creating computers capable of human-like thinking.