Nvidia has a robot partner. It isn’t Tesla.

The robot race is on, and Nvidia wants to be a player, just like Tesla.
Over the weekend, at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taiwan, Nvidia announced plans to accelerate development of humanoid robots. There will be an “open humanoid robot reference design built on the Nvidia Isaac GR00T platform, combining a Unitree H2 Plus humanoid robot, Sharpa five-fingered hands for dexterous manipulation, NVIDIA Jetson Thor onboard compute for advanced reasoning and control,” reads part of a news release.
That’s a mouthful. Isaac GRoot is Nvidia’s software for robot brains, running on Jetson Thor hardware. Unitree makes AI-trained humanoid robots. Sharpa is an AI start-up developing hands that have humanlike dexterity.
Taken together, Nvidia is making it easier to make useful humanoid robots that can one day expand the labor force.