Nvidia has a robot partner. It isn’t Tesla.

Over the weekend, at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taiwan, Nvidia announced plans to accelerate development of humanoid robots. There will be an “open humanoid robot reference design built on the Nvidia Isaac GR00T platform, combining a Unitree H2 Plus humanoid robot, Sharpa five-fingered hands for dexterous manipulation, NVIDIA Jetson Thor onboard compute for advanced reasoning and control,” reads part of a news release.