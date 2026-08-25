Nvidia in talks to invest in Perplexity AI at valuation above $30 billion: Report

Nvidia is reportedly in talks to make another investment in Perplexity AI, potentially pushing the AI search startup's valuation above $30 billion. The discussions come as Perplexity continues to expand rapidly in AI search and agentic services.

The proposed deal could value Perplexity at more than $30 billion, according to The Information. That would be more than 50% higher than the $20 billion valuation it secured during its last major funding round.

There is no guarantee that the deal will be finalised, and the size of Nvidia's potential investment remains unknown. Neither company has commented on the report.

Perplexity’s revenue growth draws investors Perplexity's rapid revenue growth appears to be a major factor behind its rising valuation. The company's annualised revenue run rate has climbed to around $750 million from less than $250 million at the beginning of the year, The Information reported.

One of the key contributors to this growth is Perplexity Computer, an AI agent that allows users to perform tasks across applications and files. The service can conduct research, create and edit documents, update spreadsheets and manage complex workflows.

If the reported revenue figures are accurate, Perplexity has achieved unusually rapid growth in an increasingly competitive AI market.

NVIDIA wants a stronger position in AI search

NVIDIA has already invested in Perplexity and maintains a close relationship with the startup. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and SoftBank are among the other major investors backing the company.

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The potential investment may be about more than financial returns for Nvidia. AI search and agentic systems require significant computing power, particularly for inference. By supporting companies that use its technology, Nvidia could help drive demand for its AI hardware and strengthen its position as competitors look for alternatives to its chips.

That makes the potential investment in Perplexity strategically important. As demand for AI inference grows, competitors such as AMD and Cerebras are gaining ground, offering AI companies more hardware options.

Samsung deal adds to Perplexity’s appeal Perplexity is also expanding through major partnerships. The company has said its AI search technology will be integrated with Samsung's Bixby assistant, potentially bringing its services to hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.

The startup is reportedly preparing for an initial public offering in the coming years, with a potential listing around 2028. Such a move could also give Nvidia an eventual exit opportunity.

NVIDIA has invested in several major AI companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI.