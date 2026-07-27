Nvidia in talks with OpenAI to guarantee $250 billion financing for data centre

The $250 billion guarantee would cover the data center lease and debt needed to fund its build out, but not the Nvidia chips that would go inside it. Nvidia, which has invested $30 billion in OpenAI, is also discussing a deal to finance the chip purchase for OpenAI, which could total $350 billion, people familiar with those discussions said. Such circular funding arrangements have caused concerns that the industry is vulnerable if investor sentiment shifts or growth slows for AI companies.