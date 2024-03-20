Nvidia intends to price newest AI chips to appeal to wide group of users
SummaryCEO Jensen Huang says the company is positioned to capture a large share of new spending on data centers.
Nvidia’s next generation of artificial-intelligence chips will be affordably priced to appeal to a wide group of customers, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Tuesday as he gave a bullish view on AI’s growth.
