Nvidia intends to price newest AI chips to appeal to wide group of users

Nvidia’s next generation of artificial-intelligence chips will be affordably priced to appeal to a wide group of customers, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Tuesday as he gave a bullish view on AI’s growth.

The new crop of chips, code-named Blackwell, are the successors to Nvidia’s wildly successful so-called Hopper chips, led by the H100. Huge demand for those chips led to supply shortages that have persisted as AI demand continues to skyrocket.

Huang told analysts Tuesday at an annual conference that there were about $1 trillion of installed data centers in the world. He later told reporters that spending was about $250 billion last year and growing about 20% a year.

Nvidia could capture a large portion of the new spending, Huang said, because it was making an ever-larger amount of equipment and software for data centers, from GPUs to networking chips and central processing units.

“Our percentage of $250 billion will likely be higher than in the past," he said.

Nvidia’s shares were up 1.5% at midday Tuesday after being down earlier. Rival Advanced Micro Devices was down about 5% and Arm Holdings was off about 2%.

Nvidia has been the primary beneficiary of an AI boom that began in late 2022 with the wide release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which captured the public’s imagination with human-sounding responses to prompts. The company’s graphics processing unit chips, or GPUs, have been the computational workhorses of that boom, essential ingredients in creating ever-more-complex AI systems.

With its sales surging to a projection of about $24 billion in its current quarter—more than triple a year earlier—Nvidia’s market value surpassed $2 trillion in February, making it the U.S.’s third-largest listed company after Microsoft and Apple.

Nvidia’s success has lifted some of its partners, including server maker Super Micro Computer, which has seen its share price more than triple this year. The company is cashing in on that rise with a planned public stock offering to raise about $2 billion. The stock was down about 10% in recent trading Tuesday.

Huang unveiled Nvidia’s new chips on Monday. Many analysts raised their estimates for the company around the event and largely endorsed the company’s trajectory.

Huang said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday that the successors to H100s would cost between $30,000 and $40,000—below what some analysts had expected. Huang later told analysts he wanted to price new chips to appeal to the widest possible set of customers.

“Every generation our market is growing, and we want to make the entire market afford a Blackwell," he said.

So far, Nvidia’s booming sales have been driven largely by a handful of customers. The company disclosed last month that 19% of its revenue came from a single customer in its latest fiscal year. Major cloud-computing companies accounted for over $9.2 billion of sales in its latest quarter, the company said.

Nvidia was working to ensure that supplies of the new chips wouldn’t be constrained, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said at the analyst event, although she said it might be rocky at first. “There might be constraints until we can meet some of the demand that’s put in front of us," she said.

The comments came a day after Huang unveiled the new chips at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., before a crowd of about 11,000 people—a big number for a tech-company product launch and a reflection of the prominence Nvidia has acquired in recent months.

Analysts have described the gathering as the “AI Woodstock," a reference both to the famed 1969 music festival and the annual shareholder meeting of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway. The Berkshire Hathaway meeting is often called “Woodstock for Capitalists."

“I’ve never presented at a rock concert before," Huang joked with analysts on Tuesday.

