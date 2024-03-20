Nvidia is now competing mostly with itself—and AI fatigue

The B100 chips offer a significant performance boost over the H100 family, especially for inferencing, which is when AI models use the data they are trained on to start generating answers. This has been an area where Nvidia has some perceived vulnerability to competition. But the strong performance specs of the B100 were in line with some early hints from the company, and Nvidia had already surprised investors last month when it disclosed during its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call that about 40% of its AI revenue was coming from chips used in inferencing work. At a conference earlier this month, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore described his reaction to that disclosure thusly: “I just about fell out of my chair."