Unlimited AI at sub ₹100 can open it up for India: Nvidia chief architect

As artificial intelligence (AI) advances at a rapid pace, making the technology accessible to everyone without limitations will be key to unlocking its benefits. To achieve that, chipmaker Nvidia believes reducing the “cost per intelligence” can have a transformative impact in markets such as India, one of its top executives said.
In an interview with Mint at Nvidia’s global headquarters in Santa Clara, Jonathan Ross, the company’s chief software architect, said businesses in India should target affordable AI access and leverage falling compute costs to deploy increasingly capable models—the underlying layer for AI applications used by individuals and businesses alike.
AI at under ₹100
“An average price of ₹99 to give all Indians access to AI would be an amazing target for India. One way to do this is to limit how much people can use AI per day, but that is not good enough," he said. "The other way, which we’re doing, is to hit that price target with current AI infrastructure, and then progressively bring the cost of running and training AI down to process more and more queries per day. At Nvidia, we’re constantly pushing the cost per intelligence down, and we’re the best in the industry in this regard.”