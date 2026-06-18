Unlimited AI at sub ₹100 can open it up for India: Nvidia chief architect

CALIFORNIA : As artificial intelligence (AI) advances at a rapid pace, making the technology accessible to everyone without limitations will be key to unlocking its benefits. To achieve that, chipmaker Nvidia believes reducing the “cost per intelligence” can have a transformative impact in markets such as India, one of its top executives said.
CALIFORNIA : As artificial intelligence (AI) advances at a rapid pace, making the technology accessible to everyone without limitations will be key to unlocking its benefits. To achieve that, chipmaker Nvidia believes reducing the “cost per intelligence” can have a transformative impact in markets such as India, one of its top executives said.
In an interview with Mint at Nvidia’s global headquarters in Santa Clara, Jonathan Ross, the company’s chief software architect, said businesses in India should target affordable AI access and leverage falling compute costs to deploy increasingly capable models—the underlying layer for AI applications used by individuals and businesses alike.
In an interview with Mint at Nvidia’s global headquarters in Santa Clara, Jonathan Ross, the company’s chief software architect, said businesses in India should target affordable AI access and leverage falling compute costs to deploy increasingly capable models—the underlying layer for AI applications used by individuals and businesses alike.
AI at under ₹100
“An average price of ₹99 to give all Indians access to AI would be an amazing target for India. One way to do this is to limit how much people can use AI per day, but that is not good enough," he said. "The other way, which we’re doing, is to hit that price target with current AI infrastructure, and then progressively bring the cost of running and training AI down to process more and more queries per day. At Nvidia, we’re constantly pushing the cost per intelligence down, and we’re the best in the industry in this regard.”
Ross, a New York University dropout, is among Silicon Valley’s most prominent semiconductor inventors. He was one of the creators of Google’s custom tensor processing unit (TPU) chip before founding chip startup Groq in 2016, where he invented the language processing unit (LPU) for AI.
In December last year, Nvidia paid $20 billion to part-acquire Ross’s startup. Today, he is helping build Nvidia’s next generation of processors, which have driven the company’s market value from $310 billion in October 2022—the time when generative AI became a household name–to $5.5 trillion in May.
Technology for all
Ross’s remarks come amid efforts to expand access to AI in India.
On 17 July last year, Bharti Airtel offered free access to AI search engine Perplexity Pro to all subscribers. On 30 October, rival Reliance Jio followed with complimentary access to Google’s Gemini Pro chatbot. However, there’s no clarity if the trial periods will end this year, and if AI access in India would find subsidized pricing.
For Ross, reducing compute costs is the most sustainable route to affordable AI adoption in India.
“Over time, the same hardware is going to run smarter models as AI gets better. If India were to build out enough infrastructure of its own, more people could be served at the same intelligence, or the same number of people can be served models that are more intelligent.”
Compute race
However, the top executive said reducing the cost of compute cannot be achieved solely by government-funded chips—an approach that India has adopted.
“There will be many different approaches to make enough chips to supply the demand for AI around the world, and all of them will be useful. A government-backed common compute infrastructure is one way, but businesses will have a great chance to make money by privately deploying chips—you’ll see a lot of that as well. There’s no scenario where there is ‘too much’ compute,” Ross said.
“People realize the things they can do with AI after they start using it, so they will always want more. The right solution is to deploy as much as a country or a company can.”
India is already scaling up its AI infrastructure ambitions.
Through 2025, Google, Microsoft and Amazon, along with Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises, announced plans to invest more than $60 billion in AI-ready data centres in India by the end of the decade. While some facilities, such as Google’s, will be used for in-house use cases, others such as Larsen & Toubro’s data centre arm will cater to India’s public-sector and private enterprise AI demand.
Chip challenge
Powering these data centres, however, is a different subject. Speaking on whether countries can build their own chips, Ross believes that rivalling the kind of processors that Nvidia makes would be a steep challenge for any country, including India.
“We spend enormous amounts in R&D dollars to bring these chips to market. It's hard, because even if you know how to, building a GPU costs tens of billions of dollars. But more importantly, we pursue many different chip designs, and only a very select few become production-grade. This process takes years, because AI algorithms are changing rapidly, which changes what kind of processors are ideal. Even if you’re building 10 different chips, you’ll still miss out on what’s needed. Nvidia, for instance, is building GPUs, LPUs, CPUs, and even DPUs (data processing units)—which are all varying types of silicons,” he said.
On 9 June 2025, Mint reported that the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-Dac), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), was developing a 2-nanometre GPU for AI workloads. The chip remains under development, with commercial deployment not expected before 2029.
India’s semiconductor ecosystem also lacks a homegrown equivalent of Nvidia. Tata Electronics, which is building the country’s first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility, will operate primarily as a contract manufacturer rather than a chip designer.
As per Ross, a single AI model today requires five different chips to work together to make it affordable and high-performance at the same time. With capital required for semiconductor research running into “trillions of dollars,” replicating this is difficult.
“This would be like saying I wish I bought Nvidia shares 10 years ago,” Ross inferred.