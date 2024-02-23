Nvidia nears $2 trillion valuation on insatiable AI chip demand
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST
SummaryThe chips that perform artificial-intelligence calculations are so valuable that they are delivered in armored cars.
It took Nvidia 24 years as a public company for its valuation to reach the rarefied air of $1 trillion. Thanks to the chip maker’s role in powering the AI revolution, the company is closing in on adding a second trillion in just eight months.
