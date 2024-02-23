Nvidia nears $2 trillion valuation on insatiable AI chip demand

The journey to become one of the three most-valuable U.S. companies might have started at a Denny’s in 1993, but it has been fast-tracked by Nvidia’s dominance of GPUs, or graphics processing units. These chips, worth tens of thousands of dollars each, have become a scarce, treasured commodity like Silicon Valley has seldom seen, and Nvidia is estimated to have more than 80% of the market.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial