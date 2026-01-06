Nvidia is looking to get the market excited about opportunities in robotics and autonomous driving alongside its artificial-intelligence chips. Investors are yet to be convinced.
Nvidia talks up robots alongside AI chips. The stock slips.
SummaryNvidia stock wasn’t boosted by the chip maker’s unveiling of a suite of products designed for robotics and autonomous driving.
