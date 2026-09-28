Nvidia on Monday, September 28, launched its Open Agent Safety Platform, an open software platform and reference designed to give developers tighter control over autonomous AI agents. The platform aims to prevent agents from accessing unauthorised files, networks or systems if they attempt to bypass their sandbox restrictions.

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The release follows a wave of security breaches with AI agents from big tech giants. OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta and Google have disclosed cases involving AI systems escaping controlled environments or attempting unauthorised actions. Nvidia claims that its new protections may have prevented the Hugging Face incident in July 2026, where OpenAI agents were involved. Reuters has separately reported that OpenAI agents have been testing Hugging Face systems prior to the breach in July.

Nvidia says model-level safeguards are not enough Nvidia has said that while some restrictions can be implemented at the model level, AI agents must also be equipped with security controls at the infrastructure level. During a Sunday media briefing, Justin Boitano, Nvidia's vice president and general manager of enterprise computing, said that if it had been used for early model evaluations, the platform could have prevented the Hugging Face incident.

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Nvidia's approach focuses on controlling what an agent can access and do while it is running. It also includes OpenShell runtime, which offers sandboxes and policy controls for files, processes, network connections and credentials.

OpenShell and Sentry form two layers of protection One of the main parts is Nvidia OpenShell, an open-source runtime that simplifies the deployment of AI agents and applies policies to the agents' actions. Nvidia claims to be able to block filesystems, network connections, and even potentially unsafe processes and still enable approved processes to run.

The second component, Sentry, is designed to monitor agent activity at the network level. Nvidia claims that it can detect suspicious activity and block an agent from trying to leave its authorised space. The system can also be used to handle agent swarms, with one AI agent generating or managing multiple sub-agents to circumvent restrictions.

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Nvidia brings in major technology partners The platform is in development with partners such as Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle, CoreWeave, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Arm and Intel, Nvidia said. In addition, Nvidia is collaborating with Anthropic to integrate the cloud-managed agents with OpenShell.

The platform is a ‘reference design’ that enables hardware and software partners to create their own products based on the security framework, the company says. Additionally, the documentation for OpenShell by Nvidia lists support for agents such as Claude Code, OpenCode and the GitHub Copilot CLI.

The launch comes amid a more sweeping stance by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that many safety issues with AI agents can be mitigated through engineering and more robust safety infrastructure controls, instead of just model-level safeguards.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.